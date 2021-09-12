Analysts Expect MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.28 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) will post sales of $16.28 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MetLife’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.69 billion and the lowest is $15.87 billion. MetLife reported sales of $16.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MetLife will report full year sales of $65.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.56 billion to $66.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $65.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $63.08 billion to $69.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MetLife.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

MET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.92.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 457.5% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of MetLife by 136.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET opened at $60.77 on Friday. MetLife has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $67.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

