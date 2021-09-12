Analysts Expect Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $388.58 Million

Analysts expect Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) to report sales of $388.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $394.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $383.60 million. Outfront Media posted sales of $282.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 6.39%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. increased their price objective on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Outfront Media currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

In other Outfront Media news, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $200,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $1,003,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,730 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the second quarter worth $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 63.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the second quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter worth $218,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $22.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.56, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Outfront Media has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $26.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is 59.70%.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

