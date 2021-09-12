Analysts Expect Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $171.16 Million

Equities analysts expect Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) to report sales of $171.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Resources Connection’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $174.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $167.37 million. Resources Connection reported sales of $147.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Resources Connection will report full-year sales of $686.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $684.47 million to $688.42 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $715.96 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Resources Connection.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.53. Resources Connection had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $172.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ RGP opened at $15.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.48. Resources Connection has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $512.40 million, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Resources Connection by 11.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Resources Connection by 24.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Resources Connection by 15.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Resources Connection by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Resources Connection by 16.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

