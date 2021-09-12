Analysts Expect Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) to Post $0.10 EPS

Brokerages predict that Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) will report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Telos’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.13. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Telos will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Telos.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $52.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.73 million. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%.

A number of research firms have commented on TLS. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Telos in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Telos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

NASDAQ:TLS traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.61. The stock had a trading volume of 644,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,386. Telos has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $41.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 840.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other Telos news, COO Edward L. Williams sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $38,604.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rinaldi D. Pisani sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $6,450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 840,351 shares of company stock valued at $25,870,031 over the last 90 days. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLS. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Telos during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Telos during the 1st quarter worth about $340,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Telos by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 20,709 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Telos during the 1st quarter worth about $544,000. Finally, Crystal Rock Capital Management acquired a new position in Telos during the 1st quarter worth about $3,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

