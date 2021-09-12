Analysts Expect Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $436.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) will post $436.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $432.10 million and the highest is $440.00 million. Watts Water Technologies posted sales of $383.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

WTS opened at $173.12 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $95.21 and a twelve month high of $174.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.71. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 13,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $2,220,286.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $246,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,048 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,669. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,766,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,297,000 after purchasing an additional 221,776 shares during the period. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,470,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 613,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,870,000 after purchasing an additional 103,162 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,945,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 614.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,976,000 after purchasing an additional 86,700 shares during the period. 73.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

