Analysts Expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.61 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to post sales of $4.61 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.70 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.44 billion. WESCO International reported sales of $4.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year sales of $17.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.72 billion to $17.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $18.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.80 billion to $18.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WESCO International.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company’s revenue was up 120.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WCC. Loop Capital began coverage on WESCO International in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on WESCO International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on WESCO International from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.88.

In other WESCO International news, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $119,470.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Snow Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 224,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,460,000 after acquiring an additional 61,281 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 26,270.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 109,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,452,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

WCC opened at $112.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.55. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $39.45 and a 1-year high of $121.19.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WESCO International (WCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.