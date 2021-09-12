Analyzing Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) and Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY)

Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) and Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dunelm Group and Smurfit Kappa Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dunelm Group $1.33 billion 2.29 $110.57 million $0.54 27.87 Smurfit Kappa Group $9.74 billion 1.53 $622.55 million $2.68 21.42

Smurfit Kappa Group has higher revenue and earnings than Dunelm Group. Smurfit Kappa Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dunelm Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dunelm Group and Smurfit Kappa Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dunelm Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Smurfit Kappa Group 0 2 6 0 2.75

Profitability

This table compares Dunelm Group and Smurfit Kappa Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dunelm Group N/A N/A N/A Smurfit Kappa Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Smurfit Kappa Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Dunelm Group has a beta of -0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smurfit Kappa Group has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Dunelm Group pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Smurfit Kappa Group pays an annual dividend of $1.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Dunelm Group pays out 53.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Smurfit Kappa Group pays out 55.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Smurfit Kappa Group beats Dunelm Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings. It also provides curtains, and poles and tracks; blinds; rugs, runners, and door mats; mirrors; cushion pads, covers; throws; seat pads; pictures and frames, wallpapers, and accessories; lighting products, including ceiling and wall lights, lamp shades, floor and table lamps, and outdoor lights; kitchen products, such as cooking, dining, utility, and electrical products; and storage products for home, clothes, and kitchen, as well as travel and luggage products. In addition, the company offers towels and bathmats, bathroom accessories, and bathroom furniture; kids accessories and toys, and nursery furniture and products, as well as travel, safety, and wellbeing products; garden furniture and storage, and garden dÃ©cor products; and Christmas trees and lights, wreaths and garlands, baubles and tree decoration, and novelty products. It operates 173 superstores and 2 distribution centers, as well as sells its products through an online store at dunelm.com. Dunelm Group plc was founded in 1979 and is based in Syston, the United Kingdom.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes. It also provides point of sale displays; automated packing lines; various types of containerboards, such as Kraftliners, testliners, and containerboard flutings; and corrugated sheet boards, solid board sheets, folding carton sheet boards, sack Kraft papers, MG Kraft papers, preprints, printing and writing papers, pine and eucalyptus seedlings, and bleached eucalyptus Kraft pulp, as well as agro paper. In addition, the company offers recycling solutions to cardboard and paper products, as well as operates as a finance company. It primarily serves food and drink, consumer goods, and industrial goods sectors. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

