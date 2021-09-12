Analyzing LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) and Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) and Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LCNB and Old Point Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LCNB $79.52 million 2.67 $20.08 million $1.55 10.97 Old Point Financial $54.71 million 2.04 $5.39 million N/A N/A

LCNB has higher revenue and earnings than Old Point Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for LCNB and Old Point Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LCNB 0 0 1 0 3.00 Old Point Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

LCNB currently has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.94%. Given LCNB’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LCNB is more favorable than Old Point Financial.

Risk & Volatility

LCNB has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old Point Financial has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LCNB and Old Point Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LCNB 26.11% 8.56% 1.15% Old Point Financial 11.57% 6.27% 0.59%

Dividends

LCNB pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Old Point Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. LCNB pays out 49.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LCNB has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Old Point Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. LCNB is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.2% of LCNB shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.9% of Old Point Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of LCNB shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Old Point Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LCNB beats Old Point Financial on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It also involves in service bank, which offers financial services, from free checking and commercial services to home equity products. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.

