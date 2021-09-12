Analyzing Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) & Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) and Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Erste Group Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and Erste Group Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) $6.77 billion 4.40 $1.72 billion N/A N/A Erste Group Bank $10.22 billion 1.72 $894.65 million $0.90 22.67

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Erste Group Bank.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and Erste Group Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) 3 6 1 0 1.80 Erste Group Bank 0 3 6 0 2.67

Erste Group Bank has a consensus price target of $45.64, suggesting a potential upside of 123.73%. Given Erste Group Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Erste Group Bank is more favorable than Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ).

Profitability

This table compares Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and Erste Group Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) 39.64% 12.95% 0.69% Erste Group Bank 15.73% 6.46% 0.50%

Risk & Volatility

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Erste Group Bank has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Erste Group Bank beats Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Company Profile

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB engages in the provision of corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It also provides asset management and life insurance service. The company operates through the following segments: Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management and Other. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken was founded by André Oscar Wallenberg in 1856 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network. The Corporates segment consists of business activities with corporate customers of different turnover size as well as commercial real estate and public sector business. The Group Markets segment is involved in trading and markets services, as well as customer business with financial institutions. The Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center segment is composed of all asset and liability management functions, local and of Erste Group Bank AG (Holding), and local corporate centers such as internal service providers. The Savings Banks segment includes savings banks, which are members of the Haftungsverbund of the Austrian savings banks sector. The Group Corporate Center segment covers mainly centrally managed activities and items that are not directl

