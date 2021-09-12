Analyzing Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) & Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Esquire Financial and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esquire Financial $53.28 million 3.97 $12.62 million $1.65 16.36 Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) $6.77 billion 4.40 $1.72 billion N/A N/A

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Esquire Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Esquire Financial and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esquire Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) 3 6 1 0 1.80

Esquire Financial currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential downside of 25.90%. Given Esquire Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Esquire Financial is more favorable than Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ).

Profitability

This table compares Esquire Financial and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esquire Financial 26.85% 12.63% 1.67% Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) 39.64% 12.95% 0.69%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.3% of Esquire Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 17.9% of Esquire Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Esquire Financial has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Esquire Financial beats Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

About Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB engages in the provision of corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It also provides asset management and life insurance service. The company operates through the following segments: Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management and Other. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken was founded by André Oscar Wallenberg in 1856 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

