Anchor Protocol (ANC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $446.16 Million

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. During the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar. Anchor Protocol has a market cap of $446.16 million and approximately $17.24 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be bought for $3.94 or 0.00008603 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Anchor Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000371 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00014830 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004181 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00009670 BTC.

DAOventures (DVD) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Profile

Anchor Protocol (ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,150,500 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anchor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.