ANON (ANON) Price Tops $0.0054 on Exchanges

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 12th. One ANON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. ANON has a market capitalization of $41,175.94 and approximately $2.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ANON has traded 50% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00074165 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00062532 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.37 or 0.00129181 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.21 or 0.00159800 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002888 BTC.

About ANON

ANON (ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

