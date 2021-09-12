AnRKey X Trading Down 25.9% Over Last 7 Days ($ANRX)

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. In the last seven days, AnRKey X has traded 25.9% lower against the US dollar. One AnRKey X coin can now be purchased for $0.0931 or 0.00000202 BTC on major exchanges. AnRKey X has a market capitalization of $9.13 million and $644,947.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About AnRKey X

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,079,082 coins. AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here . AnRKey X’s official website is anrkeyx.io . The official message board for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.medium.com

Buying and Selling AnRKey X

