ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock Holdings Lifted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,295 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANSS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,571,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total transaction of $109,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,651 shares of company stock valued at $23,530,119. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.75.

ANSYS stock opened at $373.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.55, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $362.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.62. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.79 and a 52 week high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

