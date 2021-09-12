Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Bought by Tortoise Index Solutions LLC

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,701 shares during the period. Antero Midstream accounts for about 1.3% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned about 0.12% of Antero Midstream worth $6,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 265,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 105,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AM traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,934,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262,779. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 3.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $10.69.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $232.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

AM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jonestrading lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Brendan E. Krueger bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $37,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

