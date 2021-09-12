Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Purchased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 1,054.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 979,146 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 894,353 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.31% of Antero Resources worth $14,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Antero Resources by 130.8% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 36,278 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 20,558 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $774,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,478,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Antero Resources by 14.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 597,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after acquiring an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $3,667,779.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 329,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,186.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AR stock opened at $15.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 4.75. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $16.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.15.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $489.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.