Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $419.76.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $459.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $357.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $380.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $373.73. The company has a market cap of $87.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. Anthem has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Anthem will post 25.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Anthem by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Anthem by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,665,000 after buying an additional 136,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 406,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,963,000 after acquiring an additional 7,893 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

