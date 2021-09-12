AntiMatter (MATTER) Price Up 48.1% This Week

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded up 31.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. AntiMatter has a total market cap of $16.65 million and approximately $651,609.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded 48.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AntiMatter coin can currently be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001252 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About AntiMatter

AntiMatter (CRYPTO:MATTER) is a coin. Its launch date was February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,325,577 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

Buying and Selling AntiMatter

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AntiMatter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AntiMatter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

