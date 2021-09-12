Anyswap One Day Volume Reaches $18.02 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. Anyswap has a market cap of $89.78 million and approximately $18.02 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap coin can currently be purchased for about $4.82 or 0.00010791 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Anyswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00078007 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.03 or 0.00125508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.73 or 0.00180842 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,852.47 or 1.00478732 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,216.87 or 0.07206449 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.07 or 0.00898473 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.