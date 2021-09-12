Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $75.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 114.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on APLS. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.13.

Shares of APLS stock traded down $20.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,864,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,336. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Federico Grossi sold 500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $30,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 4,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $259,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,708. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after buying an additional 26,180 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,469,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 190,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,901,000 after buying an additional 30,806 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $605,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,523,000 after buying an additional 51,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

