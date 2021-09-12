Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $71.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

NASDAQ:APLS traded down $20.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.93. The stock had a trading volume of 30,864,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,336. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.13. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The firm had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. Equities analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -7.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Federico Grossi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $30,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $410,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 875,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463,665.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,500 shares of company stock worth $1,194,708 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 137,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 44,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

