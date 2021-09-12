ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Price Hits $3.18 on Major Exchanges

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be bought for $3.18 or 0.00006927 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ApeSwap Finance has a market cap of $178.75 million and $7.18 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00073911 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.15 or 0.00131236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.17 or 0.00183639 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.17 or 0.07291603 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,703.94 or 0.99712071 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.54 or 0.00961127 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003038 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 56,705,619 coins and its circulating supply is 56,299,799 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeSwap Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ApeSwap Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

