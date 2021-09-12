APIX (APIX) Price Tops $0.0590 on Top Exchanges

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 12th. In the last seven days, APIX has traded 9% lower against the dollar. APIX has a total market cap of $7.26 million and approximately $491,309.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APIX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0590 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00062574 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.37 or 0.00159787 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002887 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00014259 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00044321 BTC.

APIX Profile

APIX (CRYPTO:APIX) is a coin. It launched on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 123,074,561 coins. The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

APIX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

