AppCoins Price Hits $0.0853 on Top Exchanges (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. During the last week, AppCoins has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. One AppCoins coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0853 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges. AppCoins has a market cap of $20.88 million and $771,503.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00063074 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002858 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.40 or 0.00155922 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00014139 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00044152 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins (CRYPTO:APPC) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 244,733,139 coins and its circulating supply is 244,733,138 coins. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

Buying and Selling AppCoins

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

