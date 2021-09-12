AppCoins Trading Down 14.3% This Week (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 12th. During the last week, AppCoins has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. AppCoins has a market capitalization of $19.92 million and $179,698.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AppCoins coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0814 or 0.00000177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00061259 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.67 or 0.00164528 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002936 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00014451 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $344.89 or 0.00749915 BTC.

About AppCoins

AppCoins (CRYPTO:APPC) is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 244,736,651 coins and its circulating supply is 244,736,650 coins. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

Buying and Selling AppCoins

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

