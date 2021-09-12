Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Keel Point LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Keel Point LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,785 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 64,846 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 8.9% of Keel Point LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $37,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. H&H International Investment LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 25.6% during the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,310,454,000 after buying an additional 7,186,900 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 358,827.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $738,315,000 after buying an additional 6,042,647 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1,041.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,118,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $747,396,000 after buying an additional 5,582,423 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Apple by 265.5% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,935,205 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $949,846,000 after buying an additional 5,037,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 12,115.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,610,754 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,560,000 after buying an additional 3,581,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $148.97 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.10 and a 1 year high of $157.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.67.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.77.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

