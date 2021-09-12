Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Barrett Asset Management LLC

Barrett Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 645,092 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,674 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 4.1% of Barrett Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $88,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in Apple by 6.1% during the first quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 362,205 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $44,243,000 after buying an additional 20,875 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in Apple by 1.9% during the first quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 62,036 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,577,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Apple by 113.8% during the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Finally, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH grew its stake in Apple by 14.9% during the first quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 5,187 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $148.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.10 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.77.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

