Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,167,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 605,245 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.4% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $707,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 54,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its holdings in Apple by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 44,779 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 66,536 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,113,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,817 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wafra Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 1,034,019 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $141,619,000 after acquiring an additional 16,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $148.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.10 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.67.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.77.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

