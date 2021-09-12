Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 131.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 124.5% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 70.6% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 290 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $7,250,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $14,436,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 218,412 shares of company stock worth $30,478,770. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.59.

Shares of AMAT opened at $136.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.72. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

