Applied Therapeutics’ (APLT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 136.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on APLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Applied Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

APLT traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,783. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.70. Applied Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $29.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.13.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.14. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $260,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $260,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 30,920 shares of company stock valued at $542,113 in the last quarter. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLT. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 7.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 4.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 53.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 10.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 13.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

