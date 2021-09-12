AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.15.

A number of research analysts recently commented on APP shares. Macquarie assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AppLovin from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on AppLovin from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised AppLovin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday.

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $1,175,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John Krystynak sold 13,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $855,874.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,049,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,598,695.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,569 shares of company stock valued at $8,257,529 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,251,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth $37,450,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth $1,272,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at about $3,007,000. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APP opened at $77.38 on Friday. AppLovin has a 1-year low of $49.41 and a 1-year high of $90.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.38.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that AppLovin will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

