Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.86.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APR. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Apria from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. began coverage on Apria in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Apria from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Get Apria alerts:

Shares of APR traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.99. The company had a trading volume of 389,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,869. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. Apria has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $38.47.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apria will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Angela Fyfe sold 1,994 shares of Apria stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $69,869.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 5,175,000 shares of Apria stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $131,341,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,256,218 shares of company stock worth $134,271,186 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apria in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Apria in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apria in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Apria in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apria in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.