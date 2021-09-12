AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. William Blair cut AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

ATR opened at $125.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AptarGroup has a 12-month low of $110.34 and a 12-month high of $158.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 14.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,836,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $962,906,000 after purchasing an additional 153,925 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,794,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,966,000 after purchasing an additional 334,110 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.7% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,296,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,212,000 after purchasing an additional 55,023 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 8.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,307,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,036,000 after purchasing an additional 180,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 17.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,900,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,239,000 after purchasing an additional 282,530 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.