Arion (ARION) Market Cap Reaches $59,279.22

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. During the last week, Arion has traded 39.6% lower against the dollar. Arion has a market cap of $59,279.22 and $4.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00073854 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.08 or 0.00128791 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.83 or 0.00181458 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,229.93 or 1.00296810 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,298.33 or 0.07314009 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $423.91 or 0.00940006 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 14,605,591 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.