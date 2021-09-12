Arionum Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 12th. Arionum has a market capitalization of $73,151.78 and approximately $2.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arionum has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,878.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,404.75 or 0.07421241 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $184.64 or 0.00402449 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $651.55 or 0.01420159 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.27 or 0.00127019 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.58 or 0.00550543 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.90 or 0.00488030 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.51 or 0.00341144 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006654 BTC.

Arionum Coin Profile

Arionum (ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Buying and Selling Arionum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

