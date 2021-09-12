Ark (ARK) Price Down 3.2% Over Last 7 Days

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.70 or 0.00003690 BTC on popular exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $223.78 million and approximately $7.56 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ark has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00010576 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005243 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 159,884,592 coins and its circulating supply is 131,763,695 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ark is ark.io . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

