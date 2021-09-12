Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,931 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.16% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 78.2% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 229,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 100,826 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 18.4% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 99,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,440 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.5% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 98,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the second quarter worth about $797,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. 64.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AHH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.30.

NYSE AHH opened at $12.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 54.09 and a beta of 0.81. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.28.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.18). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 5.11%. Research analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 58.18%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

