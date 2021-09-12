Arqma Trading Down 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for $0.0331 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. Arqma has a market cap of $351,546.09 and approximately $5,059.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,942.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,419.98 or 0.07444064 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $652.60 or 0.01420470 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $183.74 or 0.00399926 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.43 or 0.00127175 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $253.24 or 0.00551202 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.03 or 0.00487629 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.84 or 0.00341375 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006659 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 16,669,490 coins and its circulating supply is 10,624,946 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

