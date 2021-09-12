Arweave (AR) Price Tops $60.41

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 12th. Arweave has a market cap of $2.02 billion and $54.58 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for about $60.41 or 0.00131803 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 20.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00026487 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000065 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

