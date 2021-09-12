Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,199.67 ($67.93).

Several brokerages have issued reports on AHT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ashtead Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,018 ($65.56) target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 4,850 ($63.37) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ashtead Group to GBX 5,280 ($68.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

In related news, insider Michael Pratt sold 13,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.71), for a total transaction of £7,194.42 ($9,399.56).

Shares of AHT opened at GBX 5,834 ($76.22) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £26.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,586.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,020.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Ashtead Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2,719 ($35.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,872 ($76.72).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $7.15. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

