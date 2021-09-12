AstroTools (ASTRO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $884,481.25

AstroTools (CURRENCY:ASTRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One AstroTools coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000660 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AstroTools has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar. AstroTools has a market capitalization of $884,481.25 and $4,916.00 worth of AstroTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00062217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002835 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.17 or 0.00152702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00014043 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00044186 BTC.

AstroTools Coin Profile

AstroTools is a coin. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2017. AstroTools’ total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. AstroTools’ official Twitter account is @astronautcap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AstroTools is astrotools.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Astronaut is an strategic and tactical investment platform. The Astronaut Team will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide a trust and efficient way to invest in the Initial Coin Offerings. Astronaut will base the creation of the platform on its own research company (Picolo Research) with 10,000 subscribers and a track of timely and accurate assessments of ICO quality. Astrounaut token (ASTRO) will benefit the users, every month, with the ownership of a basket of analyst-recommended tokens. Also, the tokens will benefit users as shareholders of the platform's income. “

