Atheios (ATH) Trading 12% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 12th. Atheios has a market capitalization of $39,570.38 and approximately $376.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Atheios has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Atheios coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,565.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,374.22 or 0.07405208 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $650.78 or 0.01428221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $182.30 or 0.00400093 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.13 or 0.00127573 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $253.21 or 0.00555706 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.48 or 0.00483879 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $155.67 or 0.00341649 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006714 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 47,466,185 coins and its circulating supply is 43,421,429 coins. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

