Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Stake Lifted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) by 762.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,814 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Athira Pharma worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 8.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Athira Pharma by 11.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Athira Pharma by 7.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Athira Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Athira Pharma by 35.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Athira Pharma stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.31. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $34.79.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Equities analysts expect that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ATHA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athira Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Athira Pharma in a report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Athira Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

