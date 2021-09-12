Atlas Protocol (ATP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.33 Million

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Atlas Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Atlas Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.33 million and $314,834.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00080772 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00127052 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.59 or 0.00181402 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,106.85 or 1.00288615 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,239.12 or 0.07201708 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.68 or 0.00910855 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

