Atomic Wallet Coin Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 12th. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can currently be purchased for $1.38 or 0.00003000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market capitalization of $14.59 million and $138,106.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Atomic Wallet Coin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00072285 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00062611 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.63 or 0.00132197 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.15 or 0.00166057 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002936 BTC.

About Atomic Wallet Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atomic Wallet Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atomic Wallet Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.