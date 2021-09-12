Atria Investments LLC Acquires 32,818 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,209 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,818 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $22,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 84.9% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 15,031 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 12.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 52,359 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 283,080 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,003,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 18.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 169,896 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,115,000 after buying an additional 25,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.62.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $57.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.10. The company has a market cap of $243.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,512 shares of company stock worth $3,986,402. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

