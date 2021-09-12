Atria Investments LLC Acquires 58,796 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 336,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Atria Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $46,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Rollins Financial grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV opened at $138.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.74 and a 200-day moving average of $136.77. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $100.68 and a one year high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

