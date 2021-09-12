Atria Investments LLC Acquires 6,195 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,246 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $21,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.2% during the second quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% in the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 2.1% during the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 1.1% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MA opened at $347.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $367.45 and its 200-day moving average is $369.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.48.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

