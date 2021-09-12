Atria Investments LLC Buys 1,533 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,059 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $13,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,432 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total transaction of $696,562.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,588,448.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,134 shares of company stock worth $9,917,059 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock opened at $284.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.83 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $311.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.88.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (down from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.11.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

