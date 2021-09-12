Atria Investments LLC Buys 43,310 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,310 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 283,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,393,000 after purchasing an additional 32,193 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 349,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,804,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,382,000 after purchasing an additional 477,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 653,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,496,000 after purchasing an additional 24,174 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $52.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.64. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

